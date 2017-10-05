Watch Muskegon Go campaign highlights exciting happenings in Muskegon County Schools

Promise Scholar

The Watch Muskegon Go campaign shines a spotlight on some of the positive things going on along the lakeshore, and nowhere is that more evident than in the schools of Muskegon County. We spoke with Dr. John Severson, superintendent of the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, to discover what all the excitement’s about.

Learn more about the Watch Muskegon Go campaign at www.muskegon.org and see what’s happening in the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District at http://www.muskegonisd.org/

