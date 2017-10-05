WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Watch Muskegon Go campaign highlights exciting happenings in Muskegon County Schools

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

The Watch Muskegon Go campaign shines a spotlight on some of the positive things going on along the lakeshore, and nowhere is that more evident than in the schools of Muskegon County.  We spoke with Dr. John Severson,  superintendent of the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, to discover what all the excitement’s about.

Learn more about the Watch Muskegon Go campaign at www.muskegon.org and see what’s happening in the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District at http://www.muskegonisd.org/

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories