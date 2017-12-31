Water spewing from ceiling at Woodland Mall

Water from the ceiling makes a mess of Woodland Mall on Dec. 31 (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A wonky sprinkler spewed water down the wall and all over the floor at Woodland Mall on Sunday.

The puddle of water continued to grow in front of Legends Sports and Games storefront as security started to block off the area and shoppers walked by.

According to the mall, extreme cold temperatures cause the sprinkler to break and water began leaking through the ceiling. Maintenance and security are working quickly to fix it.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

