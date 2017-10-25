Confirmed: No PFAS at East Rockford Middle School

Front entrance of East Rockford Middle School. (Photo: Courtesy of Rockford Public Schools, M Design & Photography http://www.mdesignandphotography.com)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - According to an announcement from Dr. Michael Shibler on Wednesday, Oct. 25, it has been confirmed that there were no PFAS detected in the water at East Rockford Middle School.

The official report was done by Rose & Westra, a laboratory assigned to test the water quality at the middle school.

Beginning Wednesday morning, the water at ERMS will be reinstated and there will be no need to continue using bottled water.

As a precaution, samples of water from Cannonsburg, Crestwood and Lakes elementary schools have been sent in for testing. These schools also use well water.

