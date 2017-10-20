CONSUMER ALERT: Watch out for water testing companies claiming to test for PFAS chemicals

Chemical test of drinking water, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - There is a consumer alert for residents in the Rockford area about water companies claiming to be able to test water for PFAS chemicals.

13 On Your Side received tips this week that companies were soliciting homeowners for business in Cannon, Courtland and Algoma Townships.

Cannon Township issued a warning on it's website saying:

It seems likely that these companies are hoping to profit from the water situation in northern Kent County and hope to prey on individuals not understanding the situation. Cannon Township officials went on to state. No local companies can run an accurate test for PFAS. Many are saying they can run the test for give or take $400, or you can do it yourself with a home test. Please, do not waste your money on either of these options. These tests are almost always going to be corrupted and you will almost always get a positive result, although there may be nothing wrong with your water.

Cannon Township went on to say that they are actively looking into this situation and will update and pass along any further information on these operators as soon as they hear about it.

In the meantime, if someone shows up at your door asking to do water testing, ask to see their solicitor's permit. If they cannot produce one, call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6100 to report this activity.

Water testing is being handled by the Kent County Health Department and the Michigan DEQ. The Kent County website has a list of the only qualified labs that can test for PFAS chemicals.

