No contamination found in Rockford city water

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The test results are in and a lab says the city of Rockford has no detectable PFOS chemical compounds in the municipal water supply.

Rockford based Wolverine Worldwide used potentially hazardous PFOS chemicals during the 1960s to make shoes. There are elevated levels in ground water near dump sites around the city.

Rockford had never tested their water for those chemicals. Soon after taking the job, new city manager Thad Beard ordered the lab test.

“We simply wanted to make sure our water was safe,” he explained. “We can definitively say the water Rockford distributes is safe and does not have the contaminants within it.”’

There are elevated levels of PFOS compounds at a half dozen nearby locations where investigators say Wolverine Worldwide dumped waste in the 1960s.

“Some relief to know the city of Rockford is free,” says municipal water customer Bill Herington. “But still a lot of concern about what is going on outside the city.”

