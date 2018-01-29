PFAS detected in North Kent Landfill, some wells test above drinking level

A lawsuit filed by the Department of Environmental Quality on Jan. 10 says Wolverine is responsible for the state's response costs. (Photo: WZZM)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The MDEQ tested wells at the North Kent Landfill in December, and the results found that combined PFOS/PFOA exceeded the State of Michigan drinking water criterion in three wells.

Findings in the wells that were tested showed that PFOS/PFOA ranged from non-detect to 237.4 ppt. The safe drinking level in the state of Michigan is 70 ppt.

The landfill was tested in regard to the tannery waste that was disposed there in the 1980s by Wolverine Worldwide. PFOS/PFOA are manmade chemicals that fall under the PFAS category.

The Kent County Department of Public Works said its focus is now making sure that people using the groundwater near the North Kent Landfill have their wells tested. Testing will be conducted at no cost to the property owners.

The DPW said in a statement that "there is currently no data indicating movement of these

contaminants away from the landfill property." They will also be delivering bottled water to 47 homes and businesses.

