PFAS resolution passes in Michigan House of Representatives

Chemical test of drinking water, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING - A resolution passed in the Michigan House on Feb. 6 that would provide a scientific framework for how state's money will be used to provide testing, monitoring and assistance at sites where PFAS has been found in the water.

In December, the Michigan legislature voted to allocate over $23 million toward this action, and the resolution will help determine how that funding will be used.

The resolution requests that a PFAS Scientific Advisory committee is created to study and research the PFAS chemicals.

