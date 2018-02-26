Plainfield Township decides to file lawsuit against Wolverine Worldwide

A lawsuit filed by the Department of Environmental Quality on Jan. 10 says Wolverine is responsible for the state's response costs. (Photo: WZZM)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Plainfield Township is filing a lawsuit against Wolverine Worldwide that is aligned with the MDEQ's federal lawsuit against the shoe company over concerns related to water contamination in the Belmont area.

The Board of Trustees made the decision on Monday night, Feb. 26.

The MDEQ filed their lawsuit on Jan. 10, which alleges that Wolverine's tannery waste released toxic chemicals into the water supply, which endangered the residents and the environment.

In Plainfield Township's resolution, it says that the MDEQ lawsuit does not adequately represent that interests of the county.

The Township is joining a number of other lawsuits against Wolverine, including 99 lawsuits brought by Varnum Law on behalf of residents in the Belmont area. Additionally, the state's federal lawsuit followed an environmental class action lawsuit.

The Township will be represented by Doug Van Essen of the environmental law firm Silver & Can Essen, P.C.

In a statement from Wolverine Worldwide, the company said:

Wolverine Worldwide has been working with the State for nearly a year to gather the necessary data, involve the appropriate parties, and identify and implement the right long-term solutions as we work diligently to restore the community's confidence in its water. We welcome the Township's input into our discussions with the State about long-term solutions, and we welcome ideas from the State and the Township on what the process should be going forward. While we are familiar with the Township's proposed resolution, we have not seen the Township's legal motion, so cannot comment directly on it.

