BELMONT, MICH. - Homeowners near the old Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite in Plainfield Township said the toxic chemicals found in the area are diminishing their property values.

"Most of the people we talked to said it was a great price, and we should sell this house in days," said Darr Breen, who is trying to sell her home at 7370 Chandler Dr. in Belmont with her husband, Mark. "We just haven't been receiving any phone calls at all...not even realtors anymore."

The couple initially tried to sell their home for around $370,000, but dropped the price to around $340,000 when the offers did not come in.

"Our realtor told us you should be seeing two or three people a week seeing or showing, and we're not having two or three a month come through," Mark Breen said.

The Breen's realtor ended the contract. Mark Breen said it's likely due to the contaminated water linked to the Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite on House St. NE, which is just a half-mile west from their home.

"We've had two open houses, and one [family] has asked, 'How's your water?'" he said. "They know it's this area, and they're just not coming."

Wolverine provided the Breens with a filter and tested their water three weeks ago. The results are still pending.

Micah Childress, a realtor with Five Star Real Estate in Grand Rapids, said many homeowners in the area will struggle like the Breens in wake of the PFAS contamination.

"The impact is going to be pretty widespread," Childress said. "And sellers are going to have a hard time selling their home if buyers are concerned that the moment they move in, their health is going to be negatively impacted."

