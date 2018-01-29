Plainfield Township hosts roundtable discussion to address water concerns

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Plainfield Township has hosted town halls, published newsletters and solicited public comment to exchange information about water pollution problems.

On Monday night Jan. 29 at Northview High School, the township tried a roundtable discussion.

Plainfield leaders are responding to the increasing number of residential wells with PFAS contamination. It’s a chemical that Wolverine Worldwide used to waterproof shoes for decades before dumping the waste at various west Michigan locations. The roundtable was supposed to give people one-on-one opportunities with experts.

“It's a bit disorganized,” said participant Crystal Gray. “It is difficult to get close enough to ask a question.”

“It is not at all conducive to having any kind of questions answered,” added Maureen Herendeen.

Many of the roundtable participants say they wanted assurances the municipal water supply is safe, even though there are low levels of PFAS pollution is in the system.

“The answer was yes, the water is safe,” said Plainfield Township resident Mark Potter. “I still have some concern about the water long term.”

“My kids drink it, my granddaughter drinks it,” said Gray. “I have concerns with the water.”

Plainfield Township plans to borrow up to $25 million to extend municipal water pipes to areas where residential well water is polluted. And at least another $400,000 for filters that can remove low levels of PFAS from their municipal water before it leaves the treatment plant.

