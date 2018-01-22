Plainfield Township wants to borrow $25 million to address water concerns

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Plainfield Township wants to borrow $25 million to extend its municipal water system to homes with contaminated wells.

Dozens and possibly hundreds of residential wells in the township have elevated levels of PFAS compounds. Leaders believe it was in waste dumped for decades by shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide.

Plainfield Township may not need $25 million to provide municipal water to polluted areas, but administrators say it is better to have too much for the project than not enough.

“We got to pay, and it’s the right thing to do, for bringing municipal water to those areas that are affected," explains township supervisor Robert Homan. “Up to $25 million for next year’s work. That's a lot more than we need. This is a step we have to take in that process.”

Plainfield will also spend $400,000 for a system to filter smaller concentrations of PFAS from their municipal water. On Monday, Jan. 29 the township is hosting what they call a “roundtable discussion” at Northview High School. Organizers say township representatives and various experts will be available to answer questions about PFAS and the municipal water.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV