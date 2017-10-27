Potential Wolverine Worldwide legal liability

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - If Wolverine Worldwide does not follow through on promises, attorneys are standing by to take the Rockford-based shoe company to court.

Some residential wells are contaminated and hundreds more will be tested for potentially dangerous chemicals Wolverine dumped in Kent County during the 60's and 70's.

Solomon Law Firm attorney Garrett J. TenHave-Chapman lives near one of the Wolverine dump sites and his well is contaminated with the PFAS chemical compound. So he invited some experts and the public to Northview High School on Friday night, Oct. 27 to share information and consider liabilities the shoe company may face.

“Psychological and mental damages as well as physical damages could hypothetically be compensated in a situation like this,” says TenHave-Chapman.

“Other things could include paying medical bills to those who are sick and poisoned by these chemicals and even paying for depreciation in home value. So far Wolverine has said 'they are sorry' and they have offered to give water bottles or water filters. I’m hoping that is not the extent of what they are going to offer.”

There may be dozens of dump sites in northern Kent County, and with such a large coverage area environmental engineer Joel Berlin said it would be very difficult to clean up. But he says water filters will help reduce exposure.

“We try and mitigate the exposures with filters and water systems,” he explains. “This type of compound is very difficult to clean up.”

