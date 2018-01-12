Sparta tests for chemicals in water, PFAS found in one well

Welcome to Sparta sign. (Photo: WZZM)

SPARTA, MICH. - The village of Sparta tested its municipal water supply for the presence of chemicals in the water, and they found one well was contaminated.

Specifically, Sparta checked for PFAS chemicals, which is the same contaminant that has been found in wells Plainfield Township.

The well that tested positively for contaminants had a chemical called PFBS, which is a part of the larger PFAS grouping. The well tested at 3.3 parts per trillion, and the EPA's safe drinking water level is 70 parts per trillion. This collection of chemicals is commonly used in non-stick and stain-resistant products, food packaging, firefighting foam and industrial processes.

All other wells in Sparta's water supply were tested, and chemicals were not detected.

Sparta shared their results with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and they are now waiting to hear back on how to proceed with the issue.

The well with contaminants will remain offline, and Sparta will continue to supply customers from tested wells that don't have chemicals.

Sparta will continue to monitor its water supply as the MDEQ investigates.

© 2018 WZZM-TV