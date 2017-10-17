Wolverine Worldwide will test 200-300 more homes in the Belmont area for chemicals linked to its old House St. NE dumpsite. (Photo: WZZM)

BELMONT, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide will test 200-300 more homes for the toxic PFAS chemicals linked to the company's old dumpsite in Plainfield Township, state officials said Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Wolverine initially tested 65 homes in the immediate area of the House St. NE dumpsite after finding chemicals in the spring and expanded the buffer zone in late September. That zone included 338 homes, running north to 10 Mile Road and south to part of Chandler Drive.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said the Wolverine representatives were speaking with homeowners on Tuesday, preparing to expand the chemical testing zone to the south and east.

Results from the first test will be available in a few days and from the second testing zone in two to three weeks, said Mark Worrall, geologist for the DEQ.

In a letter of intent to sue Wolverine, Varnum Law in Grand Rapids listed more than 30 homes in the Belmont area with water testing above the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

Wolverine promised to provide all tested homes with bottled water, kitchen filters and whole-house filtration systems.

