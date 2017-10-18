Approximately 300 more homes to be tested in Rockford area water investigation

BELMONT, MICH. - After discussion that the investigation would be expanding, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has released a new map of the Southeast Expansion Area.
According to a statement from the MDEQ, "The wells will be tested for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), sometimes called PFCs."
One of those chemicals is PFOS, which Wolverine used in its Scotchgard product.
In the same release, DEQ Geologist Mark Worrall is quoted as saying, “The expansion of the investigation was a result of further study of the geological formations of the area, analysis of the results to date and further understanding of the behavior of the PFAS.”
Plainfield Township municipal water is regularly monitored for, among other things, the PFAS levels. Wolverine will therefore only be sampling the water from private drinking water wells.
Results from both the current study area and the current buffer area are still pending, but will impact the extent of further investigations.
