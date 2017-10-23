Trustees in Plainfield Township hear concerns about water contamination

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Leaders in Plainfield Township say they are moving as quickly as possible to identify and solve problems with the ground water.

At a trustees meeting Monday night the board didn’t provide new information but listened to concerns and comments from the public.

Investigators have found potentially dangerous PFAS compounds in the water at various locations in Plainfield and other nearby townships. They say Rockford based shoe maker Wolverine Worldwide dumped the waterproofing chemicals over more than a 40-year period.

High levels have been measured in some domestic wells and small amounts are present in the township treated water.

”I’m drinking bottled water now because I don't even trust or have any faith there is any push to get this taken care of,” resident Tessia Pash told the board.

“Our number one concern, from Plainfield’s perspective, is making sure that our residents have safe drinking water and then identifying what the scope of the problem is,” said trustee Ben Greene. “I have 100% confidence in the quality and safety of the municipal water.”

Leaders in Plainfield Township say there are many rumors circulating about the water supply. They urge people to contact the township or elected officials for the latest and the most reliable information.

