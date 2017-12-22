Wolverine, EPA working together to sample contaminated water next week

Flowing water in a kitchen sink (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide and the U.S. Environment Protection Agency are working together to facilitate even more water sample testing in Kent County.

According to an announcement from Wolverine, the sampling will take place next week to confirm results of ongoing and prior sampling.

The EPA will collect the samples and send them to independent labs to confirm that the results are the same as those received from labs used by Wolverine and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The EPA expects to sample four or five existing monitoring wells at the House Street and the Wolverine Worldwide Rockford Tannery locations, as well as approximately 15 residential wells.

Waste from the old Wolverine World Wide tannery in Rockford is blamed for PFAS contamination in dozens of domestic wells in at least three townships -- Cannon, Algoma and Plainfield. Wolverine Worldwide has tested more than 1,000 private wells in Plainfield and Algoma Townships and found nearly 200 contaminated with PFAS.

For more information or if you are concerned about your well water, visit Wolverine's website for updates.

