Wolverine installs first 'humongous' whole-house filters in Plainfield Township

BELMONT, MICH. - Homeowners with high levels of the toxic chemicals found at the contaminated Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite in Plainfield Township said their whole-house filtration systems took 11 hours to install.

The popular shoemaker promised whole-house filters to each of the 338 homes in the expanded testing buffer zone, after some wells tested with high levels of PFOS, which Wolverine used in its Scotchgard product.

The EPA safety drinking advisory level for PFAS, under which PFOS falls, is 70 parts per trillion. More than a dozen homes near the House Street dumpsite tested above that level.

"I was thinking it would take about four or five hours -- it took forever," said Lisa Ingraham, whose house on Chandler Drive tested at 10,310 parts per trillion.

The contractors had to remove an entire shelving unit to make room for the filter, which takes up an entire wall in the basement.

"It's huge," Ingraham said. "[There's] a lot of blue piping, gauges and four cylinders about four feet tall."

Both Lisa Ingraham and Sandy Wynn-Stelt, whose home on House Street tested at 38,000 parts per trillion, said it took Wolverine 11 hours to install the filters. The company promised to have the filters for all 338 homes done by Thanksgiving.

"I don't believe how that could be possible unless they hire more contractors," Ingraham said. "I just don't see how that's possible."

The Ingraham's will continue to drink from external filters until Wolverine retests their water. Lisa said Wolverine promised to perform another test at some point, but the company has not confirmed that information.

