Wolverine moving jobs from Rockford to California

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide is closing its Rockford distribution center and transferring 50 jobs to Beaumont, CA. In a written statement the company says they will continue to build on their strong West Michigan foundation, but relocating the distribution operation to California will help them to better serve customers.

Here is the complete statement:

“Wolverine is a West Michigan company with a strong local foundation that we will continue to build upon for years to come. As a global company in a highly competitive industry, we must also continually evolve to meet the shifting challenges of the market, including the most effective ways to distribute our products. Earlier this year, we opened a new 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont, California, that allows us to ship to our consumers faster than ever before. The decision to transition our Rockford distribution center business to the Beaumont location will allow us to better serve customers in the fast-evolving consumer and global marketplace. The transition period will take place over the next few months, with an estimated completion taking place in the first quarter of 2018.”

