Wolverine Worldwide: Filtration systems to be installed starting this week

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide has announced that the residents in Rockford can expect to get whole house filtration systems starting this week.

Those in the area are still concerned about their water after the manmade chemicals, PFAS, were found in the wells there. PFAS were from dump sites used by Wolverine Worldwide were waterproofing materials were disposed of decades ago.

According to the company, Culligan will be installing the systems over the next few weeks, starting now. The goal is to install about 55 whole house filtration systems each week. There are 338 homes in the study area and buffer zone.

To provide regular updates to homeowners and the public, Wolverine has established a dedicated site at www.wolverineworldwide.com/about-us/environment and any residents with questions are encouraged to contact the Company directly at 616-866-5627 or housestreet@wwwinc.com.

