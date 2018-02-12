Wolverine Worldwide moves to dismiss 52 lawsuits

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide filed a motion on Monday, Feb. 12 to dismiss 52 lawsuits that were brought against the company.

The lawsuits allege that Wolverine's dumping of tannery sludge caused health problems and property values to plummet in Plainfield Township.

Wolverine Worldwide dumped tannery sludge containing toxic PFAS chemicals at multiple sites in Kent County contaminating more than 400 wells. As of Feb. 9, Varnum Law had filed 99 lawsuits against the shoemaker.

The company issued a statement that reads in part, "many of the allegations made by plaintiffs attorneys in the state court lawsuits are misleading and not supported by the facts."

.@WolverineWW filed to dismiss 52 of the 99 (as of Friday) lawsuits against the company related to PFAS water contamination. Here is the statement released today by the shoemaker. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/6DsPnQsm4B — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) February 12, 2018

