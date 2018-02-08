Wolverine Worldwide pledges $40 million to water contamination clean up

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Wolverine World Wide announced it has committed $ 40 million dollars to help clean-up contaminated water wells in West Michigan .

Hundreds have tested positive for toxins known as PFAS. The chemicals came from water-proofing chemicals used by the shoemaker.

Wolverine said in a release, most of the money will be spent on testing, bottled drinking water, and filtration systems.

“From day one, we said our goal was to restore the community’s confidence in its water and we continue to embrace our responsibility to see this issue through to the end,” said Chris Hufnagel, Wolverine’s Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy. “We remain committed to working with environmental regulators and health experts, while also meeting our responsibility as a public company to outline our related financial commitments and expectations.”

Wolverine states it has has paid for groundwater testing for around 1,500 homeowners and installed at least 30 monitoring wells.

