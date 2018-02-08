WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Wolverine Worldwide pledges $40 million to water contamination clean up

Wolverine Worldwide commits $40 million to PFAS clean up

Staff , WZZM 5:58 PM. EST February 08, 2018

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Wolverine World Wide announced it has committed $ 40 million dollars to help clean-up contaminated water wells in West Michigan . 

Hundreds have tested positive for toxins known as PFAS. The chemicals came from water-proofing chemicals used by the shoemaker.  

Wolverine said in a release, most of the money will be spent on testing, bottled drinking water, and filtration systems. 

“From day one, we said our goal was to restore the community’s confidence in its water and we continue to embrace our responsibility to see this issue through to the end,” said Chris Hufnagel, Wolverine’s Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy. “We remain committed to working with environmental regulators and health experts, while also meeting our responsibility as a public company to outline our related financial commitments and expectations.”

Wolverine states it has has paid for groundwater testing for  around 1,500 homeowners and installed at least 30 monitoring wells. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV

WZZM

‘More bad news,' says Belmont woman whose water tests positive for lead

WZZM

PFAS resolution passes in Michigan House of Representatives

WZZM

Wolverine Worldwide tests new neighborhood for contaminated water

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories