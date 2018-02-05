Wolverine Worldwide tests new neighborhood for contaminated water

A lawsuit filed by the Department of Environmental Quality on Jan. 10 says Wolverine is responsible for the state's response costs. (Photo: WZZM)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A new neighborhood is being tested for groundwater contamination that is related to the water worries in the Rockford area.

Wolverine Worldwide will be testing about 100 wells around 11 Mile Road between Wolven and Summit Avenues. Contaminated water was originally found near an old dumpsite on House Street near US-131 and Ten Mile Road.

The toxic chemicals that are affecting the water are called PFAS, and they were used by Wolverine Worldwide to waterproof shoes years ago.

State environmental regulators recently found high levels of PFAS in a private well along 11 Mile Road. Homeowners in that area will receive notices about this and sampling will start later this week.

Wolverine Worldwide will also provide bottled water for affected homeowners.

