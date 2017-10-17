Wayland Union Schools experiencing power outage

Wayland Union Schools (Photo: Courtesy of WUS / FACEBOOK)

WAYLAND, MICH. - According to a community announcement from Wayland Union Schools, all but two buildings in the system are experiencing a power outage.

School officials are considering sending students home after lunch, depending on what Consumer's Energy reports. Afternoon preschool has been canceled.

Baker and Dorr elementary schools still have power, however, according to Facebook, they are experiencing some phone issues that do not allow for accepting phone calls.

All other schools in the district are experiencing phone and internet issues.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV