Weekend Adventure: AirTime Trampoline and Game Park

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If cabin fever is starting to set in, we've got a great solution that will have your kids bouncing off someone else's walls. AirTime Trampoline and Game Park opened at the Shoppes at Centerpointe Mall last month. It offers some exciting attractions that set it apart. We checked it out for this week's Weekend Adventure.

"We're a musically themed trampoline park with a DJ on the weekends," explained owner/operator John Zebari. "All of our attractions are musically themed like Techno in our ninja warrior course. Our gigantic airbag is the Mosh Pit. It simulates a stage dive so when you are flying through the air you see a crowd of people screen printed on top of the airbag."

"What we tried to do here was have something for kids of all ages. So we have a dedicated structure called "Tweeter" for toddlers up to 7 years old. And then every attraction, open jump, the Rock Tower, 8,9,10,12 years old there is something for everyone. Some of our teenagers love the ninja warrior course because it does take some upper body strength. It is challenging, it's very difficult," said John.

And the list of attractions goes on! "We have two dodge ball courts, and a gigantic open jump area. I think it's the largest trampoline open jump area in West Michigan."

"Here in Grand Rapids we are offering an all day pass, all day every day that we are open. It's 15 dollars and it literally is for all day. You can come in when we open, pay your $15, come and go during the day and leave at 11PM when we close on the weekends."

"Because this is a new location and our brand is new here, we are offering the all day pass every day. Plus when people stay longer we also have a full arcade and redemption center so all day starts to go by pretty quickly when you have the concession stand and a full arcade, music and all these other attractions."

"We want families to be able to come here and have each of their kids, regardless of the ages, all be able to have fun together."

John tells the $15 all day pass won't last forever. Eventually the park will move to an hourly based price. For much more information about group rates, birthday parties and more, click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)