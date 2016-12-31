Weekend Adventure: BAM Entertainment in Holland celebrates NYE all day long

HOLLAND, MICH. - New Year's Eve can be such a fun time for celebration, but staying up with the kids until midnight is tough. How about scheduling that celebration a little earlier in the day? In this week's Weekend Adventure we take you to BAM in Holland as they celebrate the new year all day long!

"BAM! is a full service entertainment facility from kids four to 94. We've got bowling, laser tag, arcade, pool tables, we just opened our own brewery recently, restaurant, three bars, high ropes course, pretty much anything you need," explained Phil Huffman, the BAM Party Czar.

On New Year's Eve they will host 2 hour parties starting at 9:30, then noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30 and 10. Call ahead if you'd like to attend a party to make sure they are not booked. Click here for more information. They will also have laser tag specials throughout the day.

"Everything we do here is geared for fun first. All of our packages are deeply discounted, value-priced outings. So it's where a family can come in and have a good time and still have a little bit of money left over in their pockets. In addition to that it is one-stop shopping. You can come here have a meal, do some bowling, play some laser tag, hit the arcade, do the high-ropes course, have a beer, have a cocktail, it's truly one stop shopping."