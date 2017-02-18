GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Nineteen collectors, all from West Michigan. The Finders Keepers Exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum features collections ranging from shoes to carpet sweepers. So what prompts someone to become a collector? And what are some of the most interesting collections in West Michigan? We set out to find the answers in this week's Weekend Adventure at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

"This exhibition "Finders Keepers" is focused on sort of the creative act of collecting. We invited 19 different collectors who are collecting a whole range of different objects. There are both individual's and institution's and the ages range from 7 and a half to about 85. So we really tried to make this an exhibition that celebrated creativity and diversity," explained chief curator Ron Platt.

Ron highlighted three of the unique collections on display in the exhibition: incredibly detailed embroidery samplers, vibrantly colored sneakers, and a variety of carpet sweepers dating back to the 1800's.

"I like the idea that people will find out that they are interested in something that they didn't know they were interested in before," said Ron.

Finders Keepers will be on display at the GRAM through April.

