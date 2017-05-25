West Michigan crews practicing life-saving skills

REED CITY, MICH. - Don't worry! It's just a drill.

Emergency responders across Michigan are brushing up on their skills. On Thursday, May 25, Osceola County crews will have their turn.

They'll be practicing their response to emergencies and will be out at a number of spots in the morning, afternoon and evening. People in Reed City may notice small groups of officers, firefighters, and ambulance workers.

No emergency traffic or road closures are anticipated for these training exercises and all the owners of all the facilities involved know what's going on.

