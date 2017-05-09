West Michigan group celebrates 'Asian Pacific Heritage month'

Asian gala at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The West Michigan Asian American Association celebrated their annual gala on Tuesday night. The eighth annual event at the Goei Center coincides with "Asian Pacific Heritage month." The event was a celebration of Asian culture featuring traditional music and dancing.

Bing Goei the owner of the center and Eastern Floral was the keynote speaker for the evenings festivities. He is also the director of the Michigan Office for New Americans.

Juliet Tablante-Blanco co-chairperson of the gala the event is meant to unify the community.

