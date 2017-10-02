Several people from West Michigan returned from Las Vegas Monday afternoon. One of the first flights into Gerald Ford International Airport arrived just before 2 p.m. The passengers were undoubtedly shaken by what happened.

Sisters Kristen and Kimberly Reid had been there for a bachelorette party. "Very scary. All you heard is sirens. The video was all over the news. There were lines of cops coming everywhere", says Kristen.

The sisters were staying at Paris Las Vegas. But, at the time of the shooting, Kimberly and a friend were at Mandalay Bay. "We thought it was firecrackers and he said no that's gunshots", says Kimberly.

"People were just running everywhere and screaming. It was chaos down there. Crazy."

Kimberly and her friend were told to go inside Mandalay Bay. At the time, no one knew the gunman was on the 32nd floor. "We were waiting for a tram and we started hearing it inside the building and it sounded closer, so we said we need to get out of there. We got a taxi and got out of there as soon as we could."

Kimberly and her friend made it back to the Paris hotel safely. They will be ok, but feel bad for the people who were involved in the shooting. “It's surreal. You don't expect it. Your heart just breaks for everybody."

As for the travel to Las Vegas, Allegiant is one of the airlines that offers non-stop flights to and from Grand Rapids. Monday, they issued a statement:

We are heartbroken but gratified to see the world rally around out community with so much support and love. If you or your family member were affected by what happened last night, we want to help. Whether you need to fly to or from Las Vegas, please write to us at communications@allegiantair.com. We will do what we can to help you.”

