'We've got your back': Muskegon rally to support President Trump

MUSKEGON, MICH. - "We have your back Mr. President!" was the theme at a rally Monday night in Muskegon.

The event at Fricano Place was organized by a new group called Michigan Trump Republicans. They say they are holding rallies all over the state to counter some of the negativity that surrounds the Trump presidency.

“We don't want everyone to think it is just negative out there,” explains Michigan Trump Republicans co-founder Diane Schindlbeck. “There are more positive things happening and we feel like it is our job to get that out there “

“I’m here because I am tired of hearing all of the negative comments about what Mr.Trump is doing,” said Tom Woodin, of Fruitport. “I think he has accomplished a lot of good things and if he was given free rein to do what he wants to do he would continue to do a lot of good things.”

Some candidates for local and state office were also at the rally to support the President.

Next stop for the Michigan Trump Republicans is Hesperia on August 21. They say they're planning rallies in every Michigan county.

“We can feel it in the people and the voters, they want to do more,” says co-founder Meshawn Maddock. “They want to continue fighting for the President.”

