Lake Michigan search resumes for missing Rockford man

A water rescue is underway for a person Wednesday, May 10, on White Lake. (Photo: Jeff Thomas)

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Emergency crews have resumed searching for Donald Schiele in Lake Michigan.

Whitehall police say authorities were dispatched during the late morning Wednesday, May 10, to an area near the Lakeside Inn in Whitehall. The search was called off Wednesday evening before continuing Thursday morning.

►Earlier: Frigid water blocks Lake Michigan rescue attempt

A witness tells WZZM 13 Schiele might have fallen from his boat into the water.

The 65-year-old is from Rockford and was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum boat.

Schiele put his boat into the water at the Cottage Grove boat launch on Muskegon Lake and was fishking up the shore toward Whitehall.

