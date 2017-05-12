WZZM
Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan after 3 days of searching

Kayla Fortney, WZZM 10:17 AM. EDT May 12, 2017

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a missing Rockford man in Lake Michigan.

Authorities were dispatched during the late morning Wednesday, May 10, to an area near the Lakeside Inn in Whitehall to search for 65-year-old Donald Schiele.

Crews on scene tell WZZM 13 his body was located around 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 12, in 15-feet of water.

Witnesses say Schiele might have fallen from his boat into the water. He was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum boat at the time.

Schiele put his boat into the water at the Cottage Grove boat launch on Muskegon Lake and was fishing up the shore toward Whitehall.

