Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan after 3 days of searching

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a missing Rockford man in Lake Michigan.
Authorities were dispatched during the late morning Wednesday, May 10, to an area near the Lakeside Inn in Whitehall to search for 65-year-old Donald Schiele.
Crews on scene tell WZZM 13 his body was located around 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 12, in 15-feet of water.
Witnesses say Schiele might have fallen from his boat into the water. He was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum boat at the time.
Schiele put his boat into the water at the Cottage Grove boat launch on Muskegon Lake and was fishing up the shore toward Whitehall.
