Montague has no mercy for Oakridge

Highlights from Oakridge vs. Montague

Kamady Rudd, WZZM 11:37 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

WHITEHALL-MONTAGUE, MICH - Muskegon Oakridge had Montague figured out, but multiple costly turnovers caused the Eagles a severe loss to the Wildcats. 
 
The Wildcats turned three first half Eagle turnovers into touchdowns, leading to a shutout in week seven. With a final score of 40-0, Montague clinched at least a piece of the West Michigan Conference. 
 
Montague faces Ravenna in week eight, while Oakridge looks to bounce back against Hart.

