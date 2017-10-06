Montague has no mercy for Oakridge

WHITEHALL-MONTAGUE, MICH - Muskegon Oakridge had Montague figured out, but multiple costly turnovers caused the Eagles a severe loss to the Wildcats.
The Wildcats turned three first half Eagle turnovers into touchdowns, leading to a shutout in week seven. With a final score of 40-0, Montague clinched at least a piece of the West Michigan Conference.
Montague faces Ravenna in week eight, while Oakridge looks to bounce back against Hart.
