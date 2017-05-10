Water rescue underway on Lake Michigan near Whitehall

A water rescue is underway for a person Wednesday, May 10, on White Lake. (Photo: Jeff Thomas)

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue on Lake Michigan.

Whitehall police confirm authorities were dispatched during the late morning Wednesday, May 10, to an area near the Lakeside Inn.

A witness tells WZZM 13 one man might have fallen from his boat into the water.

Earlier reports indicated the search was on White Lake but crews are searching Lake Michigan after placing their boats in the smaller lake.

Check back for updates.

