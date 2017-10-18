Wolverine expands well testing area

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Wolverine World Wide is going to test another 300 wells for possible PFAS chemical contamination, more than double the previous estimate.

Wednesday the DEQ announced an expansion of the investigation to include a large geographical area south and east of a company dump site in Plainfield Township.

Some who lives in the expanded zone say they expected it would grow to include them. When a Wolverine World Wide representative showed up offering water and testing information, many say they were sad, but not surprised.

“I kind of expected they would probably have to expand the area,” says Blue Ridge Drive resident Maureen Chamberlain.

“I was watching the boundary line the DEQ had drawn out last week and it was just not quite to us,” says neighbor Zach Raven.

“They left me some bottled water and two $50.00 gift cards to buy more bottled water,” adds Chamberlain.

“I think we will be drinking bottled water from here on out,” concludes Raven.

Wolverine World Wide used chemicals containing possibly hazardous PFAS compounds to water proof shoes in the 1960's.

Investigators believe waste containing the chemical was dumped on land wolverine owns in Plainfield Township and at several other locations in northern Kent County. There are now more than 600 residential wells in the zones designated for testing.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

© 2017 WZZM-TV