Woman goes missing near Centerpointe Mall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are asking for your help to locate a missing person.

Bulah Perkin was last seen walking westbound from the 3800 block of Sparks Dr. SE toward the Centerpointe Mall Friday, Feb. 17 around 4 p.m.

According to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release, Perkins was wearing a purple coat with a fur-lined hood, brown pants, and a brown dress shirt. She also had a black purse and black shoes. Police said, she is 51 years old, 5 foot 7 inches tall and about 205 pounds.

She, also, is currently overdue for taking necessary medications, police said.

If you have any information, you can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400

