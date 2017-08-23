Woman killed after being hit by car, driver investigated for drinking and driving

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police confirm that one person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Aug. 23 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a couple in their 70s were walking their dog when a car left the road and struck them. The wife, a 75 year old ,was killed in the incident, and the husband, a 77 year old, was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The couple's dog also died in the crash.

The incident happened on the east side of Grand Rapids at 3400 Michigan Street NE, according to police.

The driver is being investigated for operating while intoxicated, police say. The 34 year-old female driver and her passenger were not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3771.

