Woman sufferers heart attack after house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A teenage girl is recovering after suffering second degree burns in a fire in Grand Rapids. It happened Thursday, Feb. 9 at a home on Paris southeast.

The girl and a 10-year-old boy in a wheel chair were on the front porch of the home when emergency crews came inside.

According to the Deputy Fire Chief a 67-year-old woman was found inside the home. Initially she was OK but then suffered a heart attack and died.

The 10-year-old boy was not hurt.

The fire started in the kitchen of the home and was quickly put out. The department tells us there was one working smoke detector in the kitchen.

Grand Rapids Fire said this the third fatal at a fire in the city in the last two and half months.

