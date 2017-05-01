PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The graduating seniors say it was just a school prank with a toy pistol, but the Plainfield Township woman waylaid on the way to work, says the gun looked real, the threat seemed serious, and she was afraid for her life.

“Terrified,” says Nicole Laughlin.

As a senior prank some students about to graduate from Grand Rapids Christian High School play a game they call “Assassination." They block a car and shoot the driver, usually another student, with a toy pistol that fires foam bullets. Last week the victim was a terrified mother, Nicole Laughlin, on her way to work.

She recalls “A car darted out in front of me to block my exit, a moment later a man hiding behind some bushes jumped out, grabbed my door handle, held a gun in my window, held the door handle and kept yanking on it. I thought my life was in danger.”

Laughlin says she laid on her car horn causing the gunman to jump into the car blocking her and it sped away. She followed long enough to get pictures and a license plate number. Police traced the car to a Grand Rapids Christian High School student.

They say the students may have been trying to prank a classmate in the neighborhood. The prosecutor will decide if the students will face charges.

“Pressing whatever charges are applicable seems appropriate to help the students understand the gravity of their actions,” says Laughlin. “I simply want there to be some action to hold them accountable so they understand and their friends and other students understand how serious this is.”



