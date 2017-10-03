Wyoming mother still missing after a month, the investigation continues

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's been one month since the disappearance of a Wyoming mom -- and police are still asking for any information that can lead to her whereabouts.

Ana Carrillo, 35, left home on Sept. 3 to pick up her children at her ex-boyfriend's house. She hasn't been seen since.

Police found her car in a church parking lot near the man's home. Carrillo's family and friends have been searching for her in both Kent and Newaygo Counties. Last month, authorities conducted searches across different locations in Kent County, including along the Grand River in Grandville.

Carrillo's ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Andrew Hudson, is facing perjury charges in connection with the investigation. Officers say he is a suspect in her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Carrillo's disappearance or details that could further this investigation are asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

