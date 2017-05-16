Plastics machine sparks fire at Wyoming business; power outage reported

Firefighters working to clean up after a fire Tuesday, May 16, at Padnos at Clay Avenue and 44th Street SW in Wyoming. (Photo: Mark Knight, Facebook)

WYOMING, MICH. - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Wyoming business.

Crews were sent around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, to the Padnos facility located at Clay Avenue and 44th Street SW.

The fire is believed to have started in a plastics shredding machine, which melted the plastic and caused quite the mess, according to a firefighter at the scene. A section of the building's roof was damaged by smoke and flames.

No injuries are reported.

There is a power outage reported in the area, with more than 1,300 Consumers Energy customers affected, according to the utility's outage map. However, there are conflicting reports as to whether the facility fire is to blame.

Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV