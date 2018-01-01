25-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Wyoming

Police close off a scene of a crime. (Photo: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press)

WYOMING, MICH. - One woman was found shot in Wyoming early Monday morning, and later succumbed to her injuries police say.

Wyoming police say they were called to a home on Lee Street SW around 4:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Efforts to revive her were made, however she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to track down a suspect who ran away from the area about fifteen minutes later -- he was found a mile away. The suspect is a 37-year-old man who lived with the victim. He was taken into custody.

Police recovered a firearm at the home and say there is no reason to believe other suspects were involved in the shooting.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect, as well as what lead up to the shooting, are both still under investigation. Identities are not being released at this time.

