28 West Place brings new business to Wyoming

(Photo: City of Wyoming)

WYOMING, MICH. - On Saturday, Oct. 21, 28 West Place at 1220 28th St. SW officially re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration was hosted by the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce.

The property was redeveloped and was formerly known as the Wyoming Village Mall.

The multi-million dollar redevelopment was originally built in 1962 and was known as the Southland Mall. Demolition to the property started in 2016, and construction on 28 West Place started in 2017.

Three businesses moved into the new property:

CSL Plasma

Mr. Alan's clothing store

Simply 10 clothing store

There is additional space available for lease.

"We are excited to commemorate this first stage of redevelopment," said Megan Sall, assistant city manager for Wyoming and downtown development authority director.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV