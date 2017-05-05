9-year-old boy hit while crossing street in Wyoming

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - A 9-year-old boy was hit by car while crossing a street Friday morning, police say.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety was called Godfrey Avenue SW, near Wheeler and Seneca streets for reports on a child being hit while he tried to cross the street between two parked cars.

The boy was hit, but almost immediate got back up onto his feet. He was taken to DeVos Children's Hospital to treat some injuries, but police say he's expected to be okay.

The boy's mother was not with him when he was hit, but police say she was later on the scene with him.

Wyoming Public Safety will continue to investigate the crash and asks that anyone with information is asked to contact them at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV