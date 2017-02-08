Accused hit-and-run driver scheduled to appear in court

Austin Hill appears in Wyoming District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Photo: John Hogan)

WYOMING, MICH. - The man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his truck is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Austin Hill of Wyoming faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash. Police say he was driving a pick-up truck with a plow on the front when he hit 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford.

She was walking along 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in January.

Wednesday's scheduled court appearance will be a preliminary exam, in which the judge could determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Hill is to appear at 1 p.m. before Judge Steven Timmers in Wyoming District Court.

A judge previously refused to lower Hill's bond, which is still at $1 million.

