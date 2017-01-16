Bag belonging to woman killd in plow crash has been found

Chelsea Crawford (Photo: GoFundMe)

WYOMING, MICHIGAN - The bag belonging to a woman killed in a snow plow crash has now been found. A relative of Chelsea Crawford told us the bag she used to carry books has been found. The family went public last week with a plea for someone to return the bag. It was a special item for Crawford and her husband, who shared a love of books.

Wyoming Police confirmed they do now have possession of the bag. But, they could not give us any more information about how or where it was found. They simply say that it is tied to the investigation into Crawford's death.

Austin Hill, 21, was arrested in connection with the crash that killed Crawford.

She was walking on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue Tuesday morning when she was hit by a pick up truck with a snow plow attached to the front of the vehicle.

