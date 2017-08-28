Demonstrators ask for 'mercy for the turkeys'

A sign held by a protester Monday, August 28 outside Michigan Turkey Producers in Wyoming. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

WYOMING, MICH. - Overnight demonstrators say they wanted to show compassion to animals and bear witness to their final moments late Monday, August 28.

We received a tip on Facebook from someone who saw them lined up outside Michigan Turkey Producers on Chicago Drive, so we checked it out.

The small group was carrying signs asking others to show mercy to the turkeys. They say they asked truck drivers on the way in to stop, so they could be with the turkeys and give them peace before they're sent inside.

The protesters, who were from Grand Rapids Farm Animals Save, tell us most animal deliveries come in the middle of the night, and they wanted others to hear their message.

"If you can, just cut down on meat consumption, dairy, eggs," said Allie Gasziemski. "Animals, we believe, were made to live their own lives and not necessarily be bred just to be killed."

Since the protests happened in the middle of the night when the corporate offices for Michigan Turkey Producers are closed, we have not yet had the chance to reach out to them yet. But the company does address humaneness on its website.

They say, "From the farm to the plant, every MTP associate is committed to the humane handling of our birds. The process starts by giving our birds ample living space in open-air barns. The birds are loaded hands-free with a humane loading system. Less handling of the birds means less stress on the animal, a more consistent product for you, and a safer workplace for us."

