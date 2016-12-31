Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WYOMING, MICH. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety was dispatched to an active domestic assault scene that involved a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 Block of Goodman Avenue SW around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, where 21-year-old man from Wyoming, was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital to treat his wound.

Officers further investigated the scene on Saturday and determined that the 21-year-old man was choking a 20-year-old Wyoming woman. According to Wyoming Public Safety, the man pursued the woman and assaulted a 66-year-old man who also lived in the home.

Officers say that two victims locked themselves in a bedroom, but the suspect kicked down the door in attempt to further harm them. At this point, the 66-year-old man retrieved a handgun and fired one shot into the suspect's shoulder.

The 21-year-old man has since been taken to Kent County Correctional Facility and is being lodged on a charge of felonious domestic assault and strangulation.

The two victims received non-threatening injuries.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will be reviewing this case, while Wyoming Public Safety detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

