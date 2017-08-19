WYOMING, MICH. - Investigators in Wyoming are looking into a fire that broke out on a Rapid bus Saturday morning.

The call came in at around 6:15 a.m. August 19, 2017. Wyoming dispatch tells us the bus was near Prairie and Byron Center when the fire started.

WZZM 13 spoke with Michael Bulthuis, Public Outreach Coordinator of Community Engagement with The Rapid. Bulthuis said the fire started in the rear engine compartment. The bus operator was able to get everyone on board off safely.

The fire was extinguished by 6:30 a.m. Crews remained on scene for a few hours following the incident for clean-up.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

